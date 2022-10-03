Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,691 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.29. 4,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,093. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.91.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

