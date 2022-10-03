Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of F45 Training at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FXLV. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in F45 Training by 86.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of F45 Training by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 117,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FXLV shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

NYSE:FXLV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,323. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,019,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,211,400.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,010,754 shares of company stock worth $4,682,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

