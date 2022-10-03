Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.1% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.04. 21,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,798. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.40.

