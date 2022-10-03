Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.52 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,301 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.96. 662,118 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.04. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

