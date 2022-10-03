Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,329,000 after buying an additional 804,689 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of HDV stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,664. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.56. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.