Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 218 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.78. 91,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,831,964. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.87.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.