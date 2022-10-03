BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $20.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $31.23.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

