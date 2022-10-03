Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.44. 209,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,095. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

