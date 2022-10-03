Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 2.4% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after acquiring an additional 377,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.67. The stock had a trading volume of 77,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,951. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.52. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

