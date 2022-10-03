Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.6% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 345,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,627,035. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

