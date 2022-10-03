Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in NIKE by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $85.84. 615,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,895. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average is $114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

