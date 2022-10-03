Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 395 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company's stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.17. 164,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,487,011. The stock has a market cap of $358.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

