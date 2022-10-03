Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 8,750 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.5% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $308.38 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $305.08 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

