Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.7% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.70.

Shares of UNP opened at $194.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $194.73 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

