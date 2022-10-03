Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Standpoint Research cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.13.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

TSE:BTE opened at C$5.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 4.06. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$3.21 and a one year high of C$9.16.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$854.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

