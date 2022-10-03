Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Update

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $42,487,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $16,154,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $11,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $15.34 on Monday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Stories

