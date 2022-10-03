Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a C$137.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$143.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$141.73.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$124.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.85. The firm has a market cap of C$173.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$118.24 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total value of C$518,149.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$746,222.21. Insiders sold a total of 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,536,137 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

