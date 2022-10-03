Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,360,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 13,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 11,188,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,467,196. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. Barclays has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Barclays had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

