Barclays Cuts Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target to SEK 170

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 165 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.75.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.20. 218,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

