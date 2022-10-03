Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Update

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,798. The company has a market capitalization of $228.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 36.53%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

In related news, COO Laura Waitz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $49,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $40,960.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darryl Demos purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,552.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Waitz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $49,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $40,960.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,786 shares of company stock worth $89,727 and sold 2,500 shares worth $78,945. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 280,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

