Bankroll Vault (VLT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,335.00

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a market capitalization of $196,557.68 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bankroll Vault alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,384.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00276142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00140676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00722621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.47 or 0.00595667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00595989 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Profile

VLT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bankroll Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bankroll Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.