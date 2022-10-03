Bank of America Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $100.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.19.

NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,976,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4,943.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $7,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

