Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Short Interest Up 21.5% in September

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,580,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 69,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 168,699 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 385,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $30.20. 42,294,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,252,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

