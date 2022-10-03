Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 15.8% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.93. 678,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,203,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $248.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

