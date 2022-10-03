Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Given New $6.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.20 to $6.70 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BSBR. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth about $1,331,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.