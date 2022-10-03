Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $207.29 million and $5.65 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004622 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00045346 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $314.87 or 0.01607561 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00030508 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 coins. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby DogeCoin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the DogeCoin online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflection that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to users' wallets each transaction. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram “

