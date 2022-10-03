Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $8.14

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $8.70. Azul shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 53,321 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $800.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.36 million. Analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

