Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Update

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,211. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Azenta

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $23,080,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Azenta by 15,132.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 501,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 497,858 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

