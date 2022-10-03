Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Short Interest Update

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Avalara Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,883. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

Institutional Trading of Avalara

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,383,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 23.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,587,000 after acquiring an additional 461,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Avalara by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,937,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 27.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,298,000 after acquiring an additional 389,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avalara by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,284,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.