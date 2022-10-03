AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Sells $4,515,126.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AutoZone stock opened at $2,141.93 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,634.34 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,108.73.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
