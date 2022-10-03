Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SEB Equities cut Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 162,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at $480,358,397.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

