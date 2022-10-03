Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $290.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.4 %

ADSK stock opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

