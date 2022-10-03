Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $290.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.4 %

ADSK stock opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

