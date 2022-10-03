Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Short Interest Up 13.4% in September

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

ASZ remained flat at $9.81 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 313,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.