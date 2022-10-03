Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 4.1%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 48,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,725,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 178.32%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $72,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,297 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

