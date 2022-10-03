AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.29.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

T opened at $15.34 on Thursday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.