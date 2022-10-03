AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Down 12.0% in September

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AtriCure by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in AtriCure by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AtriCure Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.81. 6,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,452. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $84.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

