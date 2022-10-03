Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0001 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $54,831.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010767 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

