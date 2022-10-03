Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Atlas stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. Atlas has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

