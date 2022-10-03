Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,112.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

