Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,330,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 29,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Astra Space from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

In other Astra Space news, CEO Chris Kemp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 857,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,352.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Kemp acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder A/Npc Holdings Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $3,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,155,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,816,597.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Astra Space in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.63. 34,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Astra Space will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

