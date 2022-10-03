Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.12 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 165.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,900 shares of company stock worth $97,064. 85.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

