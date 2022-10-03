Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Purchases 6,450 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 873,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,203,730. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

