Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Purchases 200 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 3.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 99,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.4 %

TXN stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.04. The company had a trading volume of 160,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

