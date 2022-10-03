Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Up 19.9% in September

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 31st total of 554,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.40.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN stock traded up $2.45 on Monday, reaching $240.65. 2,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $240.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.