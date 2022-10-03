Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 6.3%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.67 and last traded at $41.67. Approximately 5,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 444,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Arvinas Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arvinas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 76.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

