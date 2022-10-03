Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Down 11.1% in September

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 133,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6,221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 149,822 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 103,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 531,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $3.36 on Monday, hitting $174.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,322. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

