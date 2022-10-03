Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,504,904,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,275,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.98. 6,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,080. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

