Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.11 on Monday, reaching $142.45. 13,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.14. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.