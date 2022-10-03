Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 391 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,015. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

