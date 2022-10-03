Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,785 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

